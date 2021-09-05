Arshi Khan: Many are behaving like 'wannabes' over Sidharth's death

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actress Arshi Khan is appalled at how many people are trying to hog the limelight over actor Sidharth Shukla's death. She calls this behaviour "disgusting".

"It is disgusting that people look out for self-benefit whenever a popular celebrity dies. I'm disappointed with many people I know, who are coming out as 'wannabes' over Sidharth Shukla's death. Their action and statements in media is sounding like overacting and fake. Later they themselves will feel sorry about it," Arshi tells IANS.