Arshi Khan's next song 'Hang Kardi' with Shok E

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Arshi Khan of Big Boss fame will be seen in the upcoming song 'Hang Kardi' with Shok E.

Arshi has featured in several music videos in the past like 'Gaddi meri Ferrari', 'Bandi', 'Nain Nasheele', 'Suit Patiyala', to name a few. She was a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 11' and a challenger in 'Big Boss 14'.