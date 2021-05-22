Arslan Goni: Many things sound great on paper and not so great on celluloid

"There are quite a few things that sometimes have sounded great on paper and then not so great on celluloid. Hence, I believe the director is very important for whichever work he is taking you in," said Arslan.

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Arslan Goni says as an actor one often comes across projects that may sound great on paper but could end up seeming not so great when seen on screen. It is the reason why working with the right director becomes important for an actor.

He believes when it comes to an actor, exploring all genres is equally important. Arslan for one does not differentiate between fiction and fantasy. "When it comes to fiction and fantasy, honestly I would love to explore both," he said.

"I want to do roles that give me a chance to showcase my skills as an actor. There is so much inside me that I haven't let out there yet. I promise to the people watching me that whenever I get a chance, I will shock them. Both the role and the story should be good," Arslan declared.

His latest offering is "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun", where he essays the role of Lala, a gangster. The show is based on the story of Nawab, played by Parth Samthaan, who becomes a powerful underworld don. The series also features Patralekha and Arshin Mehta, and is currently streaming on ALT Balaji.

