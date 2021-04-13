Arslan Goni: Portraying '90s gangster was a challenge

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actor Arslan Goni plays the gangster Lala in the action series "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu". The actor says portraying negative characters is never easy.

"Lala is an extremely challenging and a fun character to play. Imagining and attempting to portray a dare-devil gangster from the early nineties was quite a challenge, and I enjoyed every minute of learning and growing with it," he says.