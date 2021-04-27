Arslan Goni was skeptical about playing negative role in 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hun'

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actor Arslan Goni is currently seen playing the negative character of Lala in the series "Main Hero Boll Raha Hun". However, he shares that he wasn't confident about taking up such a character at first.

"I was skeptical about playing the negative role but (producer) Ekta (Kapoor) was sure about me as Lala, and I am very glad whatever creative freedom I had to play a negative character, I wouldn't have that in a positive character. I could add on to my emotions and expressions and had a space to explore Lala in his own form," Arslan tells IANS.