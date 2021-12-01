Art director changed for Hari Hara Veera Mallu!

The shooting of Pawan Kalyan and director Krish’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ was stopped early this year. Ten months have passed, but Pawan Kalyan could not take it to the sets again. He continued working on his other film, Bheemla Nayak.
And here’s the good news! The film will finally hit the floors next year. Director Krish has roped in art director Anand Sai to create new sets for the film. The work will commence shortly, and the regular shoot will resume in January 2022.
Krish has been working with production designer Rajeevan for all his films. Rajeevan had created sets like Charminar and Machilipatnam fort for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. However, Krish, for some reason, has roped in Anand Sai, who has a long association with Pawan Kalyan.
Produced by AM Rathnam, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ has Nidhhi Agerwal as the heroine. MM Keeravani is composing the music.