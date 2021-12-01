Art director changed for Hari Hara Veera Mallu!

The shooting of Pawan Kalyan and director Krish’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ was stopped early this year. Ten months have passed, but Pawan Kalyan could not take it to the sets again. He continued working on his other film, Bheemla Nayak.

And here’s the good news! The film will finally hit the floors next year. Director Krish has roped in art director Anand Sai to create new sets for the film. The work will commence shortly, and the regular shoot will resume in January 2022.