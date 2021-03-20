Art installation 'Murmurations' put up in Chandigarh

This is the second installation in the Nerolac Breathing City series. Earlier, Nerolac had unveiled a unique and functional installation in Vishakhapatnam in 2019.

Chandigarh, March 20 (IANS) A unique art installation titled 'Murmurations', featuring 300 clay pot birds, was inaugurated by Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida at the city's prominent landmark close to the Rose Garden on Saturday.

The Nerolac Breathing City programme aims to contribute towards creating transformative living spaces that are functional and aesthetically appealing.

The installation Murmurations visualises the relationship between a group and the individual by mimicking a swarm of 'starlings', which are migratory birds. The artwork poetically illustrates how humans strive to live autonomously within societies defined by rules and conventions.

The installation at Matka Chowk is inspired by the City Beautiful and migratory birds visiting the famed rainfed Sukhna Lake every year.

The installation bearing 300 birds and covering an area of 2,000 square feet has been designed after an understanding of the context, site, vistas and the heritage values of the roundabout.

