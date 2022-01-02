Artwork put up in Kumbh 2019, to be preserved in Prayagraj

These murals and artwork had been put up at different roads and crossings of the city, but were, thereafter, lying neglected.

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 2 (IANS) The murals and other artwork, that had been painted and installed during Kumbh 2019 in Prayagraj, will now be preserved by an expert agency.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has now initiated efforts to repair and maintain murals, sculptures and other artworks put in place at 60 prominent spots in the city.

PDA vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan, said: "The Prayagraj Development Authority had invited e-bids and the technical bids were opened a fortnight ago with technical presentations held at the PDA meeting hall. Now a second round of presentation is set to be held. The aim of the exercise is to maintain the aesthetic value of all the 60 spots in Prayagraj, thereby, contributing to the beautification of the city."

The selected firm will undertake regular maintenance and periodic renovation work in order to maintain murals, sculptures or similar art works at the pre-defined spots.

The firm will also undertake structural repairs and take care of leakages and maintain the focus lights (electricity fitments) and railings where these creations have been put up, he added.

Its additional responsibility will be to maintain and upkeep the plants/saplings within the green area around the crossing.

It may be recalled that before the Kumbh 2019, Prayagraj was given a facelift and a massive beautification drive was launched.

Then, murals had come up on the walls along the streets, on the pillars of flyovers and bridges and even on tree trunks across the city, depicting events from the Ramayana and Mahabharata that was the theme for these murals.

Art installations were erected on the theme 'Spiritual, Cultural, Religious, and Mythological Aspects of Kumbh and the other rich heritage of Uttar Pradesh'.

