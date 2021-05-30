Arun Mandola: Have been getting TV offers but not good enough

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actor Arun Mandola, who played Lakshman in "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman" and "Vighnaharta Ganesh", says roles he is being offered on television do not interest him anymore and cites that as the reason why he hasnt taken up anything new.

"I want to do something more now. I have been getting TV offers but they are not good enough. Hence, I did not take anything up yet. I am waiting for the right offer and also trying my luck in web space. I enjoy watching web series and find the space to be thriving," he told IANS.