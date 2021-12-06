Arun Matheswaran's Tamil crime thriller 'Rocky' to release on Dec 23

Chennai, Dec 6 (IANS) Director Arun Matheswaran's 'Rocky', featuring actor Vasanth Ravi and Bharthirajaa in the lead, will hit screens on December 23, its makers announced on Monday.

Produced by C.R. Manoj Kumar, the film is presented by director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara.

The movie has been garnering attention ever since its trailer released in September 2019. The gritty, intense crime thriller, which does not have a female lead, is basically a revenge story, sources close to the unit disclosed.