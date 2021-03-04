Arun Pandian to play Atharvaa's dad!

Actor and producer Arun Pandian who took a break from acting, has recently reprised Lal's role in the Tamil remake of Helen, which also features his daughter Keerthi Pandian in Anna Ben's role.
The latest is that Arun Pandian has also agreed to play an important role in Atharvaa's next with Sam Anton of 100 and Darling fame.
Sources say that Arun Pandian will be seen playing Atharvaa's dad in the film. The entire shoot will be wrapped up in Hyderabad. Ghibran is composing the music for the film, Ruben will take care of the cuts, and Krishnan Vasant will be cranking the camera.
The makers are planning to shoot the songs in Chennai but they will be predominantly shooting the talkie portions in Hyderabad.