Arun Raja Kamaraj: 'Nenjukku Needhi' will be a political drama!

In his recent interview with Ananda Vikatan, director Arun Raja Kamaraj said: "I loved Article 15 and when they offered an opportunity to direct the Tamil remake, I happily agreed. But the challenge is I can't replicate each scene of a film that happened in Uttar Pradesh. We have changed the treatment. Nearly twenty directors and lyricist Yuga Bharathi helped me in the process. If Article 15 is a political thriller, Nenjukku Needhi will be a political drama".

"Udhayanidhi has traveled within the boundaries of the character. He understood what his character demanded and gave his best. He also got permission for the title Nenjukku Needhi from MK Stalin", added the director.

Produced Bay View Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Romeo Pictures is releasing the film in Tamil Nadu.

Aari, Tanya Ravichandran, Shivani Rajashekar, Yamini Chander, Suresh Chakravarthi, Ilavarasan, Mayilsamy, Abdool Lee, and Ratsasan Saravanan are playing pivotal characters in the film.