Arun Vijay and Meena tested positive for COVID19!

As COVID19 cases are increasing due to the Omicron variant, many celebrities in Kollywood and Bollywood have been tested positive for COVID19. The latest ones on the list are Arun Vijay of Mafia and Thadam fame and yesteryear leading actress Meena.
"Hi everyone!!This is to inform you'll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor's advice. Thanks for all the love.. Stay safe & take care everyone", tweeted Arun Vijay.
Sources say that Arun Vijay was in Goa recently for Holiday and we all know that the holiday destination has now become a COVID19 hub.
"First visitor to my home in 2022, Mr Corona. It liked my entire family. But I'm not letting it stay. Beware people. Please stay safe and healthy. Be responsible and don't let it spread. Keep us in your prayers", wrote Meena on Instagram.