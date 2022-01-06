Arun Vijay and Meena tested positive for COVID19!

As COVID19 cases are increasing due to the Omicron variant, many celebrities in Kollywood and Bollywood have been tested positive for COVID19. The latest ones on the list are Arun Vijay of Mafia and Thadam fame and yesteryear leading actress Meena.

"Hi everyone!!This is to inform you'll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor's advice. Thanks for all the love.. Stay safe & take care everyone", tweeted Arun Vijay.