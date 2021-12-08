Arun Vijay begins dubbing for Hari's 'Yaanai'

Arun Vijay posted a picture of himself dubbing for the film on social media. It was only a few days ago that actress Radhika Sarathkumar had announced that she had finished dubbing for her portions in the film.

Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Arun Vijay announced that he has begun dubbing for his film 'Yaanai' directed by well-known director Hari who is considered a pro when it comes to delivering entertainers with commercial elements.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Yaanai' is a story set in a rural landscape.

The film, which features actress Priya Bhavani Shankar as its female lead, is primarily targetted at 'B' and 'C' centre audiences.

Actor Arun Vijay, in one of his interviews to the media, had disclosed that the film had been titled as 'Yaanai' (which in Tamil means 'Elephant') as the protagonist of the film seeks to protect his family just like how elephants protect their family and surroundings.

The actor had also disclosed that 'Yaanai' would be the first rural script that he was doing after a period of almost 12 years.

