  4. Arun Vijay is blessed to share screen space with his dad and son!

Last Updated: Mon, Feb 8th, 2021, 15:50:00hrs
Arun Vijay

It's well known that actor Arun Vijay, his son Arnav, and dad Vijaykumar are acting together in an upcoming film produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Sharing a working still from the film, Arun Vijay tweeted: "The Three Generation starrer!!! Arnav is blessed to share screen space with my dad in his debut. It is being an incredible and memorable experience working together! Thanks to @Suriya_offl @2D_ENTPVTLTD for making it happen".

2D Entertainment replied saying "We are happy to have shared this beautiful journey!! @arunvijayno1".

Interestingly, Arun Vijay plays the dad, Arnav plays his son and Vijaykumar plays the little one's granddad in the film. The yet-untitled film is being directed by Sarov Shanmugam, Gopinath cranks the camera and Nivas K Prasanna is composing music.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing in Ooty.

