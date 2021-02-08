Arun Vijay is blessed to share screen space with his dad and son!

It's well known that actor Arun Vijay, his son Arnav, and dad Vijaykumar are acting together in an upcoming film produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Sharing a working still from the film, Arun Vijay tweeted: "The Three Generation starrer!!! Arnav is blessed to share screen space with my dad in his debut. It is being an incredible and memorable experience working together! Thanks to @Suriya_offl @2D_ENTPVTLTD for making it happen".

2D Entertainment replied saying "We are happy to have shared this beautiful journey!! @arunvijayno1".

Interestingly, Arun Vijay plays the dad, Arnav plays his son and Vijaykumar plays the little one's granddad in the film. The yet-untitled film is being directed by Sarov Shanmugam, Gopinath cranks the camera and Nivas K Prasanna is composing music.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing in Ooty.

