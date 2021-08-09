Arun Vijay is excited about his rural film with Hari!

After a long time, Arun Vijay is working on a rural action entertainer. Interestingly, the yet-untitled film is being directed by his brother-in-law Hari

Sharing his excitement, Arun Vijay tweeted: "Working on a rural script after ages with the magic-makers! #DirectorHari sir tops it off! Electrifying schedules ahead! Few clicks from work for you all #AV33 @DrumsticksProd @0014arun #AnalArasu"