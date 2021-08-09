Arun Vijay is excited about his rural film with Hari!

After a long time, Arun Vijay is working on a rural action entertainer. Interestingly, the yet-untitled film is being directed by his brother-in-law Hari
Sharing his excitement, Arun Vijay tweeted: "Working on a rural script after ages with the magic-makers! #DirectorHari sir tops it off! Electrifying schedules ahead! Few clicks from work for you all #AV33 @DrumsticksProd @0014arun #AnalArasu"
The film has a long list of actors including Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Thalaivaasal Vijay, VIS Jayabalan, Pugazh, Bose Venkat, Imman Annachi, Aishwarya, Ram, and Ammu Abhirami.
Produced by Drumstick Productions, GV Prakash is composing the music for the action entertainer while KA Sakthivel cranks the camera.