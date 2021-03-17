Arun Vijay motivates youngsters in Pazhani!

Arun Vijay is currently in Pazhani for the shoot of his upcoming action entertainer with his brother-in-law and director Hari. Known for his passion for fitness, Arun Vijay makes sure to hit the gym regularly despite his busy shooting schedule. On Tuesday, the Mafia actor walked into a local gym in Pazhani and surprised the youngsters.

"Kickstarted the first schedule for #AV33 with director #Hari sir in #Pazhani today..Walked into a local gym after the shoot and worked out with these boys to give them a bit of motivation...Love you all..#gymlife #workoutmotivation #circuittraining", tweeted Arun Vijay.

Produced by Drumstick Productions, Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Arun Vijay's pair in the yet-untitled film which also boasts an ensemble of actors including Prakash Raj, Raadhika, Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame, Yogi Babu, Pugazh of Cooku With Comali fame.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film