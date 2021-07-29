Arun Vijay resumes his film with Hari!

Actor Arun Vijay has resumed his new film with director Hari on Wednesday. A massive set has been erected near Rameswaram and the team has been filming important sequences featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar.
The makers will be shooting in Rameshwaram for 40 days. They also have plans to shoot a few scenes in Karaikudi, and Tuticorin.
The film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Thalaivaasal Vijay, VIS Jayabalan, Pugazh, Bose Venkat, Imman Annachi, Aishwarya, Ram, and Ammu Abhirami.
Produced by Drumstick Productions, GV Prakash is composing the music for the film and KA Sakthivel cranks the camera.