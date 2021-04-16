Arun Vijay says good films will attract audiences!

At the first look and teaser launch of his upcoming film Borrder , Arun Vijay said that good films will attract audiences that even during the pandemic, people are ready to watch good films in theaters.

Talking about the film, Arun said: "Arivazhagan is one filmmaker whom I trust. Directors are the biggest strength behind every actor and Arivazhagan has been a pillar of support for me. We have a good understanding between us. We had a different title in mind but now, the entire feel that Borrder is the apt title for our film".

Arun also believes that Borrder will take him to the next level in the film industry and it's a challenging film.

The actor also heaped praise on Sam Cs's background score for the film. Produced by All in Pictures' Vijay Raghavendra and Prabhu Thilak's 11:11 Productions, Regina Cassandra, debutant actress Steffy Patel and Baks Bagavathy are playing pivotal characters in the film.