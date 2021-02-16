Arun Vijay says his next with Arivazhagan will be one of his best

Actor Arun Vijay says that his upcoming action thriller with director Arivazhagan of Eeram and Kuttram 23 fame will be one of his films in his career.

"I'm sure #AV31 with @dirarivazhagan will be one of my best films in my career... Thank you Arivu sir for giving me this script after #kuttram23.. Waiting for you'll to witness #AravindChandrashekar in action! @All_In_Pictures @DoneChannel1 @DopRajasekarB", tweeted Arun Vijay.