Arun Vijay starts dubbing for 'Yaanai'!

The shoot of Arun Vijay's Yaanai, the maiden collaboration of the actor with his brother-in-law Hari is complete. Currently, the team is busy with the post-production works.

Produced by Drumstick Productions, the film boasts a long list of actors including Samuthirakani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Thalaivaasal Vijay, VIS Jayabalan, Pugazh, Bose Venkat, Imman Annachi, Aishwarya, Ram, and Ammu Abhirami.