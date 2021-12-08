Arun Vijay starts dubbing for 'Yaanai'!

The shoot of Arun Vijay's Yaanai, the maiden collaboration of the actor with his brother-in-law Hari is complete. Currently, the team is busy with the post-production works.
Produced by Drumstick Productions, the film boasts a long list of actors including Samuthirakani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Thalaivaasal Vijay, VIS Jayabalan, Pugazh, Bose Venkat, Imman Annachi, Aishwarya, Ram, and Ammu Abhirami.
Tamil cinema's current busiest actress Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Arun Vijay's pair in this biggie.
GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film. The makers have completed the shoot in Chennai, Rameshwaram, Tuticorin, and Madurai.
If all goes well, Yaanai is likely to hit the screens in January 2022. Arun Vijay also has Sinam, Borrder, and Agni Siragugal in the pipeline.