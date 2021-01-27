Arun Vijay to share screen space with son Arnav in Suriya's upcoming film!

Actor Arun Vijay's son Arnav plays an important role in Suriya's upcoming production venture with debutant filmmaker Sarov Shanmugam. Now, Arun Vijay has also agreed to share screen space with Arnav in the film. Interestingly, Arun Vijay plays Arnav's dad in the film.

"I approached Arun Vijay sir with a big doubt whether he would play this important lead as he was very clear from the beginning on not to appear just for the sake to promote Arnav. But once he listened to the script he loved it and asked me lots of questions and clarifications before coming on board. Now he has joined us in Ooty for the shooting. I am grateful with the way the project is shaping up. Arnav is a well-talented artiste and he is a very enthusiastic and spontaneous performer", said the director Sarov in his official statement.