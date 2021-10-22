Arun Vijay to team up with Suseenthiran?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that actor Arun Vijay is likely to team up with director Suseenthiran. Though Suseenthiran hasn't delivered any solid hits in recent times, he has been directing several films. He directed Silambarasan TR's Eeswaran during the lockdown and also wrapped the shoot of his upcoming films Angelina and Shiva Shivaa with Jai.

Sources say that Suseenthiran has narrated a script recently to Arun Vijay and the talks are on to sign him for the director's next.

Arun Vijay is currently busy with director Hari's commercial action entertainer Yaanai, his long-delayed Vaa Deal is scheduled to release this Diwali. The actor is also gearing up for the release of his spy thriller Borrder that is scheduled to release on November 19. Besides these films, he has Agni Siragugal and 2D Entertainment's Oh My Dog in the pipeline.

