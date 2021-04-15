Arun Vijay's 'Borrder' to release on May 28!

We at Sify.com had long back reported that Borrder is the title of Arun Vijay's upcoming spy action thriller with director Arivazhagan of Eeram and Kuttram 23 fame. On Wednesday, the team launched the first look of the film in a star hotel by 3D mapping the film's title logo on the front view of the building.

Produced by All in Pictures' Vijay Raghavendra and Prabhu Thilak's 11:11 Productions, Regina Cassandra, debutant actress Steffy Patel and Baks Bagavathy are playing pivotal characters in the film. Arun Vijay is said to be playing a RAW agent in the film.

Sources say that Stefy plays Arun's pair while Regina also plays a RAW agent. Sam CS is composing the music for the film.

The makers are planning to release the film on May 28.