Arun Vijay's Borrder to release on November 19

Arun Vijay's spy action thriller Borrder is all set to release on November 19. Directed by Arivazhagan, both Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra are playing Intelligence Officers in the film. Debutant actress Steffy Patel plays Arun Vijay's pair Borrder and Baks Bagavathy of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Super Deluxe fame plays an important role.

Arivazhagan has predominantly shot the film in Delhi, Agra, and Ajmer.

Produced by Vijay Raghavendra of All in Pictures and to be distributed by Dr.Prabhu Thilak of 11:11 Productions, Sam CS is scoring the music for the film. Borrder was supposed to release on OTT but as the theatrical business is slowly returning to normal, the producers have decided to release the film in theaters. An unknown fact is that Arivazhagan has penned the film based on a real incident.

