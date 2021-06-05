Arun Vijay's 'Borrder' to release on OTT?

As many film producers don't even have any clue about the reopening of theaters in Tamil Nadu, they are opting for a direct digital premiere. Sources say that Arun Vijay's spy action thriller Borrder which was supposed to release in May is likely to release on an OTT platform.

Produced by All in Pictures' Vijay Raghavendra and Prabhu Thilak's 11:11 Productions, Regina Cassandra, debutant actress Steffy Patel and Baks Bagavathy are playing pivotal characters in the film. Arun Vijay and Regina are playing RAW agents in the film.