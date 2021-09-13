Arun Vijay's 'Borrder' trailer looks impressive, in theatres soon!

Arun Vijay's Borrder trailer looks impressive, the cuts look action-packed with impressive stunts and stylish visuals.

Both Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra are playing Intelligence officers in Borrder, which was shot in Delhi, Agra, and Ajmer.

Debutant Steffy Patel plays Arun Vijay's pair in the film while Baks Bagavathy also plays a pivotal character. Directed by Arivazhagan, Sam CS's music packs a punch in the trailer.