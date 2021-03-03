Arun Vijay's film with director Hari starts rolling today!

Actor Arun Vijay's new racy commercial action entertainer with director Hari is all set to commence today (March 3). Produced by Drumstick Productions, Priya Bhavani Shankar who paired opposite Arun Vijay in Mafia is joining hands with the actor again in this yet-untitled film.

The film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Prakash Raj, Raadhika, Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame, Yogi Babu, Pugazh of Cook With Comali fame.