Arun Vijay's long-delayed 'Vaa Deal' to release in theatres for this Diwali!

Arun Vijay's long-delayed mass commercial action entertainer Vaa Deal is all set to release in theaters for this Diwali.

National Award-winning producer J Satish Kumar's JSK Films will be releasing the film across Tamil Nadu.

Produced by Hemanth Mohan's Feather Touch Entertainment, Gopi Jagadeeshwaran has cranked the camera for the film and Thaman is composing the music.