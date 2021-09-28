Arun Vijay's long-delayed 'Vaa Deal' to release in theatres for this Diwali!

Arun Vijay's long-delayed mass commercial action entertainer Vaa Deal is all set to release in theaters for this Diwali.
National Award-winning producer J Satish Kumar's JSK Films will be releasing the film across Tamil Nadu.
Produced by Hemanth Mohan's Feather Touch Entertainment, Gopi Jagadeeshwaran has cranked the camera for the film and Thaman is composing the music.
The film was initially planned to release in 2015 but due to various reasons including the financial setback of the producers, Vaa Deal was in cans for more than five years.
Rathna Siva of Rekka and Seeru fame is the director of Vaa Deal in which Karthika Nair plays Arun Vijay's pair and Vamsi Krishna plays the baddie.
Arun Vijay is currently busy with the shoot of Yaanai with director Hari.