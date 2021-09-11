Arun Vijay's 'Yaanai' nears the finish line!

The shoot of Arun Vijay's commercial action entertainer Yaanai is nearing the finish line. Directed by Arun Vijay's brother-in-law Hari of Singam and Saamy fame, the film is being bankrolled by Drumstick Productions.
Besides Tamil, Yaanai is also releasing in Telugu. The film also has an ensemble of actors including Samuthirakani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Thalaivaasal Vijay, VIS Jayabalan, Pugazh, Bose Venkat, Imman Annachi, Aishwarya, Ram, and Ammu Abhirami.
GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for this commercial action entertainer. The makers have two more schedules left and then, they will completely wrap up the shoot. Hari has been shooting for Yaanai in Chennai, Rameshwaram, Tuticorin, and surrounding locales.
If all goes well, Yaanai will release for Pongal 2022.