Arun Vijay's 'Yaanai' nears the finish line!

The shoot of Arun Vijay's commercial action entertainer Yaanai is nearing the finish line. Directed by Arun Vijay's brother-in-law Hari of Singam and Saamy fame, the film is being bankrolled by Drumstick Productions.

Besides Tamil, Yaanai is also releasing in Telugu. The film also has an ensemble of actors including Samuthirakani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Thalaivaasal Vijay, VIS Jayabalan, Pugazh, Bose Venkat, Imman Annachi, Aishwarya, Ram, and Ammu Abhirami.