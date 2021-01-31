Arunoday Singh opens up about his role in 'Lahore Confidential'

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Arunoday Singh is gearing up for the release of his romantic spy thriller "Lahore Confidential". He has opened up about his character in the upcoming film.

Arunoday said: "I play a gentleman called Rauf Ahmed Kazmi, who is a very erudite and well-connected man in Lahore, who organises mushairas and cultural/literary events around the country."