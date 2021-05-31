'Aruvi' director's next fim titled 'Vaazhl' to release on OTT?

Aruvi director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman's Vaazhl is likely to skip the theatrical release. Yes, we hear that Sony LIV has procured the direct digital streaming rights of the film.

Produced by Arun’s Madhuram Pictures and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Vaazhl is said to be a travelogue musical drama.

Popular singer and composer Pradeep Kumar is composing the music for the film Shelly Calist is taking care of the cinematography and Raymond Derrick Crasta is in charge of the cuts.

Featuring newcomers in the lead, we hear that Pradeep Kumar has composed around 10 songs for Vaazhl.

An official announcement on the direct digital premiere is likely to be out in a few days.