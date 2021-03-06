'Aruvi' goes to Hindi, Fatima Sana Shaikh to play the lead!

Tamil cinema's critically acclaimed box office hit Aruvi is all set to be remade in Hindi. Fatima Sana Shaikh of Dangal fame will be seen reprising Aditi Balan's role in the Hindi version and E Niwas will be helming the remake.

The Hindi version will be bankrolled by Applause Entertainment and Viki Rajani of Faith Films. The yet-untitled film's shoot will begin by the mid of this year.