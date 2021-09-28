'Aruvi' makers to join hands for a new film!

Director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman had grabbed everyone's attention with his debut film Aruvi. The film won a lot of accolades and critical acclaim.
Later, Arun Prabhu made a film titled Vaazhl with newcomers and it had a direct digital release on Sony LIV. The film earned polarized reviews that one set of people like the film and the others criticized it.
The latest update we hear is that Arun Prabhu is all set to make his third film with Aruvi's producer SR Prabhu. Unlike his first two films, the third film will be a big-budget commercial film.
Dream Warrior Pictures and Arun are currently working on the budget and the cast and crew of the film. Sources say that leading actors will be a part of the film. An official announcement on this new film will be out very soon!