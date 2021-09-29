Arya and Nalan's next is a tribute to mass commercial films!

Actor Arya is all set to begin shooting for Soodhu Kavvum and Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum director Nalan Kumarasamy's next from November.

When asked Nalan, says: "Yes, we are planning to begin the shoot from November. The film will be a tribute to all mass commercial action films released in Tamil". Nalan had only made films with Vijay Sethupathi but for the first time, he is teaming up with another hero!