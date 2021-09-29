Arya and Nalan's next is a tribute to mass commercial films!

Actor Arya is all set to begin shooting for Soodhu Kavvum and Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum director Nalan Kumarasamy's next from November.
When asked Nalan, says: "Yes, we are planning to begin the shoot from November. The film will be a tribute to all mass commercial action films released in Tamil". Nalan had only made films with Vijay Sethupathi but for the first time, he is teaming up with another hero!
Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green will be bankrolling the film while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed.
After the success of Sarpatta Parambarai, trade pins high hopes on Arya. The actor's next immediate release is Aranmanai 3, a horror-comedy directed by Sundar C.
Arya is in talks with his Teddy filmmaker Shakti Soundar Rajan for a biggie, he is also likely to team up with his Magamuni director for a new film.