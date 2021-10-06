Arya and Pasupathi to team up for a web series!

After the massive success of Sarpatta Parambarai , Arya and Pasupathi are all set to team up for a web series to be directed by Milind Rau of Aval and Netrikann fame. Interestingly, just like Sarpatta Parambarai , this new web series will also be aired on Amazon Prime Video.

After the release of Sarpatta Parambarai, Arya and Pasupathi's combo went on to become a big hit in the meme world, especially the one with the duo on the bicycle. It would be interesting to see them again in a web series.

Sources say that the yet-untitled web series is an official adaptation of Shamik Dasgupta's graphic novel The Village.

More details on the web show will be out in the coming days. Sources say that the shoot of the web show will commence very soon!