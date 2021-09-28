Arya and Sayyeshaa name their daughter Ariana!

Star couple Arya and Sayyeshaa have named their child Ariana, which means pure. On World Daughters Day, Arya took to his Instagram page to share this news. "2 months of being a dad. Happy Daughters' Day #Ariana", wrote Arya on his Instagram page. The couple hasn't posted any pic of the baby girl on Instagram yet.

Arya and Sayyeshaa met at the shooting spot of Ghajinikanth and fell in love. Later, after getting the consent of their respective families, they got married.

Arya and Sayyeshaa have also recently acted together in the fantasy film Teddy. Last seen in the critically acclaimed Sarpatta Parambarai, Arya also has Vishal's Enemy in which the actor plays the antagonist and his immediate next is a horror-comedy Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C.



