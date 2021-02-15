Arya and Shakti Soundar Rajan to team up again?

Arya is likely to team up with his Teddy filmmaker Shakti Soundar Rajan for a new film. Yes, the actor is said to have loved the working style of Shakti and hence, asked him to come up with another exciting script.
Sources say that Arya's own production house Show People is likely to produce the new film. The script work is already in progress and the director has also kick-started the pre-production works.
Arya is also likely to produce Shanthakumar of Mounaguru and Magamuni fame's next, says a source close to the actor. Meanwhile, Arya and Shakti's Teddy is all set to be directly premiered on Disney + Hotstar in April while his sports action drama Salpetta with Pa. Ranjith is likely to release in theaters soon.
Arya also has Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C in the pipeline.