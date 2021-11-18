Arya and Shakti Soundar Rajan's next titled 'Captain'!

After delivering the OTT hit Teddy, actor Arya, and filmmaker Shakti Soundar Rajan have joined hands for a new film titled Captain.

The film's director Shakti Soundar Rajan says, “The term Captain is significant and relevant in many aspects of reality. From a sports team to any societal avenue, the term holds substantial prominence. It’s not a position but a character that plays a pivotal tool in accomplishing a mission by leading a team. Significantly, this factor will remain germane to the character that Arya plays in the movie",