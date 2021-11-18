Arya and Shakti Soundar Rajan's next titled 'Captain'!

After delivering the OTT hit Teddy, actor Arya, and filmmaker Shakti Soundar Rajan have joined hands for a new film titled Captain.
The film's director Shakti Soundar Rajan says, “The term Captain is significant and relevant in many aspects of reality. From a sports team to any societal avenue, the term holds substantial prominence. It’s not a position but a character that plays a pivotal tool in accomplishing a mission by leading a team. Significantly, this factor will remain germane to the character that Arya plays in the movie",
The first leg shooting of Captain will be completed soon, and the crew will be leaving for North Indian territories by mid-December for the second schedule.
Simran, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Thyagarajan, Kavya Shetty, Harish Uthaman, Gokul, and Bharath Raj are playing pivotal characters in Captain.
Imman is composing the music for the film, Yuva is cranking the camera, and Madhan Karky is penning the lyrics. The film is being produced by Arya’s The Show People in collaboration with Think Studios