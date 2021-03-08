Arya: I would like to produce a female-centric film with Sayyeshaa

Arya has recently said in an interaction that he would like to produce a female-centric film with his wife and actress Sayyeshaa.
"Sayyeshaa doesn't want to act in films for the sake of it. She wants to do meaningful films and hence, not signing films despite she has been getting a lot of offers. I would like to produce a female-centric film with her", said Arya.
Arya and Sayyeshaa's new film Teddy is all set to be premiered on Disney + Hotstar on March 12. "I didn't recommend Sayyeshaa for Teddy. The film's director Shakti felt that she would be apt for that role", said Arya.
Talking about the OTT release, Arya said: "For time being, we chose the OTT way. But my future films like Aranmanai 3and Sarpatta Parambarai will be releasing in theaters"