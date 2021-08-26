Arya introduces Pasupathy to the Twitter world in style!

Arya and Pasupathy's Vaathiyare dialogue from Sarpatta Parambarai has become viral on social networking sites. In the film, Arya played Kabilan and Pasupathy played his boxing Guru Rangan Vaathiyar.
As the memes on Rangan and Kabilan's conversation during the cycle ride were viral, many netizens have used the pic and there are few impersonators of actor Pasupathy on Twitter.
To avoid confusion, actor Pasupathy has joined the Twitter world. "Vaathiyare Idhaan Twitter Vaathiyarey. boxing eh vida rattha boomi unnoda peru la inga neraya peru irukaanganu therinjadhum original naathaanda nu ulla vandha paathiya. un mansey mansu dhaan. Vaa vaathiyare indha word ulla polam this is the Official handle
@PasupathyMasi", tweeted Arya and introduced Pasupathy to the Twitter world.
Replying to Arya, Pasupathy tweeted: "Amam.. kabila, boxinge ulagamnu irunthutten, parambaraikku onnuna modha aala vandhuruven,naan vun cycle laye pinnadi okkandhukiren, enna ella edathukkum kootikinu po".
This conversation between Arya and Pasupathy on Twitter has also become viral.