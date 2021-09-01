Arya is hot in the trade after the mega success of 'Sarpatta'

After Sarpatta Parambarai's massive success on Amazon Prime, actor Arya is hot in the trade and he seems to be on a signing spree. Arya's next immediate release is the horror-comedy Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C.

Produced by Khushbu, Sundar C, Raashi Khanna, Sundar C, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in Aranmanai 3.