Arya is hot in the trade after the mega success of 'Sarpatta'

After Sarpatta Parambarai's massive success on Amazon Prime, actor Arya is hot in the trade and he seems to be on a signing spree. Arya's next immediate release is the horror-comedy Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C.
Produced by Khushbu, Sundar C, Raashi Khanna, Sundar C, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in Aranmanai 3.
Arya has also signed a web show to be directed by Milind Rau of Aval and Netrikann fame for Amazon Prime. He has signed films with Studio Green (to be directed by Nalan Kumarasamy), 2D Entertainment, and his own production house Show The People will be producing his new heroic film with Shakti Soundar Rajan.
Besides these films, many production houses have approached Arya but he hasn't any new film yet.