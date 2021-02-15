Arya Mahajan to essay Shirdi Sai Baba in new series

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Arya Mahajan will be seen essaying the role of Sai Baba in the upcoming show, Anantkoti Brahmand Nayak Sai Baba.

The show will explore the childhood of Sai Baba, and the teen star will play the role of Sai Baba.

"I am truly blessed that Sai Baba has given me the opportunity to play his childhood character in ‘Anantkoti Brahmand Nayak Sai Baba'. I hope that I am able to do justice to his character," Arya said.