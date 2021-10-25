Arya to romance Aishwarya Lekshmi in a sci-fi film!

Arya will be romancing talented Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi in a sci-fi film to be directed by Shakti Rajan, director of the actor's previous OTT hit Teddy . Aishwarya Lekshmi had earlier appeared in Vishal's Action with director Sundar C and Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram with Karthik Subbaraj, she is also a part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

Sources say that in the new film of Shakti Rajan, ace actress Simran and Kannada actress Kavya Shetty will also be seen playing pivotal characters.

Shakti's regular Imman will be composing the music for the film, Yuva has been roped in to crank the camera, and Pradeen E Raghav will be taking care of the cuts.

Shakti has been working in the pre-production of the film for more than nine months. A major portion of the film will be shot in Chennai and Malaysia, the makers are also planning to shoot in many hilly locales in India.