Arya to team up with Nalan Kumarasamy!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Arya is all set to team up with director Nalan Kumarasamy for a biggie to be produced by Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green.
In an earlier interview, Nalan Kumarasamy had said that his new film will be a tribute to the mass heroes. Nalan's films have received fantastic reviews so far, he made his debut with the dark comedy thriller Soodhu Kavvum, which was a blockbuster.
Later, his romantic comedy Kadhalum Kadantnu Pogum was also unanimously praised by critics and made decent business at the box office. Nalan is also the writer of the enjoyably adolescent kids portion in Super Deluxe.
His recent episode in the anthology Kutty Story was also well received among the critics. The rest of the cast and crew of Nalan's film with Arya are yet to be confirmed.