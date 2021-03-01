Arya to team up with Nalan Kumarasamy!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Arya is all set to team up with director Nalan Kumarasamy for a biggie to be produced by Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green.

In an earlier interview, Nalan Kumarasamy had said that his new film will be a tribute to the mass heroes. Nalan's films have received fantastic reviews so far, he made his debut with the dark comedy thriller Soodhu Kavvum, which was a blockbuster.