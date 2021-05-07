'Arya' turns 17: Allu Arjun recalls how film changed his course as an actor

Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) Allu Arjun's superhit "Arya" completed 17 years of release on Friday, and the Telugu superstar recalled in an Instagram note how the film had changed the course of his career.

"This movie changed the lives of so many people. It changed my course as an actor, Sukumar Garu's life as a director, DIL Raju garu's life as a producer. DSP's life as a musician, Rathnavelu garu as a DOP, bUNNY vaSU as distributor then and many many more lives. We all the soo thankful to this one magic that came into our lives called ARYA," he wrote