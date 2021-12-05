Arya wins Best Actor award for 'Magamuni' at Ayodhya Film Festival

This time, the film has fetched actor Arya, who played the lead in the film along with actresses Indhuja and Mahima Nambiar, the 'Best Actor' award at the 15th Ayodhya Film Festival.

Chennai, Dec 5 (IANS) Director Santhakumar's critically acclaimed film, 'Magamuni', which released in 2019, continues to keep winning awards two years after its release.

Director Santhakumar, who took to Twitter to make the announcement said, "Arya won the 'Best Actor' award for 'Magamuni' in the 15th Anniversary of the Ayodhya Film festival."

The film has already won a series of awards at a number of film festivals.

Some of the awards that it has won include the Best Feature Film Award at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, the Best Feature Film award at the DRUK International Film Festival, the Best Feature film award at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Film Festival and the Best Feature film award at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

Actress Mahima Nambiar, who had won the Best Supporting actress award at the International Film festival of Madrid 2021 for the same film, congratulated her co-star, Arya, for having won the Best Actor award at the Ayodhya Film Festival.

