Arya wraps up 'Enemy', wants to work with Anand Shankar again!

Arya has wrapped up his portions in the action thriller film Enemy in which he plays the antagonist while his friend Vishal plays the protagonist.

"Thanks to my Nanben #enemy @VishalKOfficial darling for a great film. Had the best time shooting Big hug to our producer @vinod_offl bro for trusting us. @anandshank bro and @RDRajasekar sir teamwork is just now waiting for @MusicThaman darling @MiniStudio_", tweeted Arya.