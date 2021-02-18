Aryan Khan flashes trademark grin as Preity Zinta laps up Shah Rukh Khan at IPL auctions

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Preity Zinta bought Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auctions, and Aryan Khan's reaction was literally to grin and bear it!

We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan the budding cricketer, of course, who, at Thursday's IPL auctions went to Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity. As Preity's team snapped up the uncapped cricketer Shah Rukh for Rs 5.25 crore, she let out an excited scream. Aryan, who was present at the auction couldn't resist a smile, at cameras panned onto him.