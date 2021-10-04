Aryan Khan, two others sent to NCB custody till Oct 7

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) A Mumbai court on Monday extended, till October 7, the NCB custody of Aryan Khan - son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, following his arrest after the rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship was busted.

Besides, the court also sent two co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, who were arrested along with Aryan, to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till October 7.